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Atlantic chiefs call for Indigenous collaboration on offshore wind farm development

May 13, 2026 90 views

By Michael MacDonald A new report says offshore wind developers in Atlantic Canada should commit to early collaboration with Indigenous businesses to ensure the industry contributes to “economic reconciliation.” The report, released Wednesday by the Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs, says Indigenous communities have an important role to play in the new industry, noting they are already involved in onshore energy projects across the region. “Early engagement and consultation … is key to identifying partners and building long-term commercial relationships based on mutual trust and respect for Indigenous treaty rights,” the congress said in a statement. Drafted by the independent Atlantic Economic Council, the report comes as Nova Scotia leads the country in developing offshore wind farms. Premier Tim Houston has proposed a $60-billion project called Wind West,…

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