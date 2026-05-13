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New Ontario water and sanitation law could pave the way for the financialization of public water

May 13, 2026 96 views

By Meera Karunananthan, Assistant Professor, Human Geography, Carleton University In November 2025, the Ontario government rushed through new legislation to dramatically restructure public drinking water and wastewater services without any public consultation. The Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act (WCA) authorizes the province’s minister of municipal affairs and housing to remove water and wastewater services from local governments and assign them to arms-length governance structures by classifying them as “water and wastewater public corporations (WCCs).” Despite being buried among other controversial measures in the omnibus Bill 60, the WCA drew considerable public backlash. A broad-based coalition was formed, bringing together water workers, environmental organizations, physicians and anti-poverty activists to push back against what seemed like the stealth privatization of provincial water infrastructure. In response, Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled amendments…

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