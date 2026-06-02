National News
ticker

Ontario eyes boost to protections in school for kids with medical conditions

June 2, 2026 349 views

By Allison Jones Ontario is proposing to strengthen protections for students with medical conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, severe allergies and asthma to ensure they are safe while at school — welcome news for parents like Amy McQuaid. Her son Charlie has uncontrolled epilepsy with seizures that are silent and can just look like small, repetitive behaviours that can easily be missed in a busy classroom, she said. Charlie is in senior kindergarten this year and McQuaid said their experiences with varying levels of support for him prompted her to dive deep into the Ministry of Education policy on students with prevalent medical conditions. What she found was gaps in plans of care, supervision and enforceable provisions and she started Safe at School Ontario to advocate for changes. Much of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada funds research into plastic pollution in Indigenous communities

June 2, 2026 288

 By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Six Indigenous-led projects have been approved for nearly…

Read more
National News

AFN chief rebukes Alberta separation talks in meeting with King Charles

June 2, 2026 299

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations rebuked the Alberta separation…

Read more