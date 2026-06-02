Ontario eyes boost to protections in school for kids with medical conditions

By Allison Jones Ontario is proposing to strengthen protections for students with medical conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, severe allergies and asthma to ensure they are safe while at school — welcome news for parents like Amy McQuaid. Her son Charlie has uncontrolled epilepsy with seizures that are silent and can just look like small, repetitive behaviours that can easily be missed in a busy classroom, she said. Charlie is in senior kindergarten this year and McQuaid said their experiences with varying levels of support for him prompted her to dive deep into the Ministry of Education policy on students with prevalent medical conditions. What she found was gaps in plans of care, supervision and enforceable provisions and she started Safe at School Ontario to advocate for changes. Much of…



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