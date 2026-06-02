Fort Nelson First Nation member honoured as Indigenous hero

By Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — One of Fort Nelson First Nation’s (FNFN) own has been hailed an Indigenous education hero. School District 57 (SD57) has honoured Crystal Behn in its Indigenous Hero Poster Project. The project is an initiative from SD57, which celebrates people who have “strengthened the community and continue to inspire positive change,” according to its website. Behn was nominated in the Indigenous Education category, and told Energeticcity.ca about her first reactions to being nominated. An artist, knowledge keeper and Indigenous planner for the Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George, she has also held workshops highlighting her artwork to SD57 students. She’s also going to showcase her artwork and culture to students in Vanderhoof next week. “It made me feel really proud,” said Behn….



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