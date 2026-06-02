Saskatchewan wildfires force out 1,300 people; progress made on blaze near Shellbrook

By Jeremy Simes More than 1,300 Saskatchewan residents remain out of their homes as two wildfires continue to spread in northern areas of the province. Bryan Chartrand with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the Cayford fire, northeast of Saskatoon near the Manitoba boundary, is burning vigorously. The agency says the fire has forced out about 1,200 residents from two First Nations communities due to concerns involving smoke and road access. Another blaze near the Rural Municipality of Shellbrook, also northeast of Saskatoon, has forced out 130 residents. Chartrand says the Lobstick fire saw minimal growth over the weekend and rain is expected later this week in the area. He says a chicken coop, shed and trailer were scorched in the blaze but crews have made progress to prevent the…



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