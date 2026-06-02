‘There’s going to be an accident,’ airport official warns of seaplane traffic on Lake Couchiching

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com Recent float plane activity on Lake Couchiching is causing waves for those who live in the area, with a local airport official say it’s only a matter of time before there’s an accident. Among the worries floating around are questions about why the Lake Country Airways seaplane base is now using the lake and Cape Resort as its base of operations and how it was approved. “We have lived peacefully on this lake for 23 years,” says Belinda Robichaud. Her home is in Cumberland Beach, directly across from the location where Lake Country Airways operates at The Cape Resort on Rama Road. “Our main concern is the fact that virtually no one had heard that this base was even being considered, let…



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