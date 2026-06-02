Food Banks Canada says employment insurance doesn’t serve modern workforce

Canada’s employment insurance system no longer serves the broader workforce as more people take up gig work or part-time jobs, says a new report from Food Banks Canada. In its latest poverty report card released Monday, the organization said the labour market has shifted toward part-time, temporary and contract work, while EI only caters to a shrinking workforce that has stable, full-time work with a single employer. Food Banks Canada chief executive Kirstin Beardsley said in a media statement the outdated EI system is one of the greatest threats to Canada’s resiliency as unemployment remains elevated and households struggle to keep up with the high cost of living. The report suggests EI eligibility is at the heart of the issue. EI requires claimants to accumulate a set number of insurable…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice