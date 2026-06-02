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Brantford Police asking public for help in identifying robbery suspect

June 2, 2026 361 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are looking for the public’s help afer a jewelry store was robbed at gun point  Friday, May 29, 2026, at around 9:25 a.m. BPS said a male suspect displaying a firearm entered a jewelry store located within Lynden Park Mall in northeastern Brantford with his face concealed. The suspect stole a large amount of jewelry and cash before fleeing the scene. BPS could not be reached for comment on how much was stolen or from which jewelry store. At the time of the robbery two employees were in the shop, though no injuries were reported to BPS. Police describe the suspect as male, wearing a black hooded jacket, sunglasses, a face covering, black gloves, dark pants, and dark running shoes. BPS asks anyone with…

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