Grey skies couldn’t stop I.L. Thomas Track and Field Day

By Alex Murray Writer Despite a worrying weather forecast predicting a thunderstorm during I.L. Thomas Elementary School’s annual track and field day on May 5, the sun came out in full force and so did the event. Students from kindergarten to Grade 8 competed in a range of track and field disciplines, including races from 50- to 1,500-metres, long jump, and triple jump. There was also a ball throwing competition for Grades 1 through 6 and shotput for Grades 7 and 8 students. It was the first track and field held at the school since COVID. “We’re happy to be back here at our school because it is a nice community event for parents to come see their kids participate”, Acting Vice Principal Sara Keyowash said. Parents are a big…



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