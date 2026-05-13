Six Nations Elected Council preparing for billion dollar land claim court decision

Six Nations is taking steps to prepare for a long-anticipated court decision tied to its multi-billion-to trillion-dollar land claims litigation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is creating an ad hoc committee to plan for the result of the nation’s land claim and debated how best to ensure both leadership and community members are ready ahead of expected litigation. Councillor Dayle Bomberry told the April 28 General Council meeting, the litigation is expected to start in five months in October 2026. “And I guess it’s been around this council, not this council, but previous councils, for us to start making a plan and be ready for the pending decision in relation to council or having a plan… for when that time comes,” he said. The litigation stems from the 1784 Haldimand…



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