Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council preparing for billion dollar land claim court decision

May 13, 2026 115 views

Six Nations is taking steps to prepare for a long-anticipated court decision tied to its multi-billion-to trillion-dollar land claims litigation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is creating an ad hoc committee to plan for the result of the nation’s land claim and debated how best to ensure both leadership and community members are ready ahead of expected litigation. Councillor Dayle Bomberry told the April 28 General Council meeting, the litigation is expected to start in five months in October 2026. “And I guess it’s been around this council, not this council, but previous councils, for us to start making a plan and be ready for the pending decision in relation to council or having a plan… for when that time comes,” he said. The litigation stems from the 1784 Haldimand…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations schools’ Track and Field events have begun with flying fun.
Slider

Grey skies couldn’t stop I.L. Thomas Track and Field Day

May 13, 2026 126

By Alex Murray Writer Despite a worrying weather forecast predicting a thunderstorm during I.L. Thomas Elementary…

Read more
Six Nations community members Red Dress Day March remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous People made its way down Chiefswood Road through Ohsweken to a gathering at Veterans’ Park. (Photos by Jim C.Powless)
Local News

Weaving a red march through Ohsweken

May 13, 2026 120

By Alex Murray Writer Over 100 Six Nations community members put on their red clothes and…

Read more