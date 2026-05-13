Weaving a red march through Ohsweken

By Alex Murray Writer Over 100 Six Nations community members put on their red clothes and came out to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous People and their families at Ganohkwasra’s Red Dress Day march on Tuesday (May 5). Flanked by Six Nations Police, the community walked about 600 metres up Chiefswood Road from Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services to Veterans’ Park. As the group marched, holding up signs with slogans and pictures of Murdered and Missing loved ones, they sang and chanted things like “Stop the Violence, No More Silence.” Six Nations Public Works and Flowers By Leenie were among the buildings along the route that showed their support with red dresses displayed outside their doors. Red Dress Day began in 2015 when Metis artist Jamie Black displayed an installation…



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