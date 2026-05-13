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Weaving a red march through Ohsweken

May 13, 2026 120 views
Six Nations community members Red Dress Day March remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous People made its way down Chiefswood Road through Ohsweken to a gathering at Veterans’ Park. (Photos by Jim C.Powless)

By Alex Murray Writer Over 100 Six Nations community members put on their red clothes and came out to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous People and their families at Ganohkwasra’s Red Dress Day march on Tuesday (May 5). Flanked by Six Nations Police, the community walked about 600 metres up Chiefswood Road from Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services to Veterans’ Park. As the group marched, holding up signs with slogans and pictures of Murdered and Missing loved ones, they sang and chanted things like “Stop the Violence, No More Silence.” Six Nations Public Works and Flowers By Leenie were among the buildings along the route that showed their support with red dresses displayed outside their doors. Red Dress Day began in 2015 when Metis artist Jamie Black displayed an installation…

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