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USW Local 1998 BIPOC Committee Learns About Impact of Residential Schools At Woodland Cultural Centre Event

May 13, 2026 119 views
Sam Hill, left, and the BIPOC committee hear the history of the building they are touring along with Sam Hill’s mother who attended as a student.

By Alex Murray Writer After a long bus ride through Toronto rush hour traffic over two dozen members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1998 from the University of Toronto arrived at the Woodland Cultural Centre on Six Nations land in Brantford for a tour and workshop. The event, which was organized by USW 1998’s BIPOC Committee, was named, “Experience Truth, History, and Dialogue at the Woodland Cultural Centre.” The trip included a tour of the Mohawk Institute Residential School followed by lunch and a workshop on stereotypes and racism in the afternoon. Amanda Andrews, co-chair of the Local 1998 BIPOC Committee founded in 2020, said the event has been in the works for about two years. Andrews said it’s important to educate people on what really happened at residential schools…

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