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AFN chief rebukes Alberta separation talks in meeting with King Charles

June 2, 2026 298 views

By Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations rebuked the Alberta separation movement during a meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. “The King was there with us in unison, that First Nations are foundational partners in the creation of Canada, and our relationship cannot be changed or moved just from politics,” Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told The Canadian Press in an interview. “As long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the river flows, we’re all treaty people in Canada.” The Alberta government is putting forward a referendum in October asking voters if they want to remain part of Canada or to pursue a second binding referendum on separating from Canada. “We’ve got a beautiful country. If you don’t want to be part…

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