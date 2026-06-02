RCMP investigating motive in Saskatchewan shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

RCMP are working to determine the motive for a shooting that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured in a remote community in northern Saskatchewan. The shooting happened Monday near the health centre in Pelican Narrows, 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. When officers arrived, they found the woman and the man at different spots on the same road, RCMP said. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to hospital. Residents were ordered to shelter in place, and a suspect was arrested at a home five hours later. Insp. Ashley St. Germaine said Tuesday that charges have yet to be laid against the suspect. Another person had been detained but was released without charges, she added. St. Germaine said she doesn’t believe the shooting was…



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