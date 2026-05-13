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Six Nations Celebrating Community Awareness Month

May 13, 2026 227 views
Six Nations Band Administration offices held open houses and barbecues last week kicking off the annual community awareness week events that continue through the month. (TIN photo)

By Alex Murray Writer The month of May has finally arrived, and at Six Nations of the Grand River, that means Community Awareness Month. Events are hosted nearly every day in May by businesses and organizations throughout Six Nations. Community members were treated to a pair of events last Friday (May 8). In the parking lot of Six Nations Housing, a prize draw and afternoon barbecue event was hosted by Six Nations Housing and Lands & Resources. Lonny Bomberry, a fixture of the community and long-time Lands & Resources Director, came out to show his support and enjoy some of the food being cooked up by Housing and Lands & Resources staff in purple shirts. “I’m trying to support all the community events, go to the free barbecues and associate…

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