Manitoba’s nursing regulator apologizes for discrimination against Indigenous Peoples

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba’s nursing regulator has made a public apology for its role in discriminating against First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in the health-care system. The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba hosted a ceremony including Indigenous advocacy groups, health-care organizations and other regulatory partners. It says it should have acted sooner to acknowledge harm to Indigenous patients as well as Indigenous nurses. Deb Elias, the college’s registrar, says registered nurses have significant power and influence in the health system, and they should be providing inclusive and culturally safe care. The college is working on developing a reconciliation action plan to look at including more Indigenous staff. Elias says systemic racism has led to barriers in care and some patients choosing not to seek medical help. This report…



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