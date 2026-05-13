NEWS ALERT: Judge quashes Alberta separation petition in favour of FirstNations

By Jack Farrell An Alberta judge has quashed a separatist petition, saying the provincial government had a duty to consult with First Nations. Justice Shaina Leonard says the petition should never have been issued. Lawyers for several Alberta First Nations had argued the province’s referendum process and its use by separatists are unconstitutional, as there’s no requirement for Indigenous consultation. They also said separation would violate treaty rights. Lawyers for the province defended the process and pushed for the separatist petition to play out. The separatist group Stay Free Alberta handed in its petition last week and boasted that it had nearly 302,000 names — well above its 178,000 requirement. Premier Danielle Smith has said if the petition had enough signatures, the group’s question would be put on a ballot…



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