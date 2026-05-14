Manitoba’s nursing regulator apologizes for discrimination against Indigenous Peoples

By Brittany Hobson Manitoba’s nursing regulator publicly apologized on Wednesday for its role in discriminating against First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in the health-care system. The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba hosted a ceremony including Indigenous advocacy groups, health-care organizations and other regulatory partners on the same day it says the province has proclaimed Indigenous Nurses Day. “To all First Nations, Inuit and Métis, we affirm our deep sorrow for the harms that you and your ancestors have experienced, and the intergenerational effects that our actions and inactions have caused or contributed to. We realize we have much work to do, and that an apology alone is not enough to affect change,” said Deb Elias, the regulator’s registrar. Elias went on to say that the apology is “long…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice