syilx leader calls drought forecast ‘worrisome for the months to come’

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A syilx leader says he is praying for the salmon and hoping for rain as the Okanagan Valley braces for another consecutive summer of drought. Local governments are being forced to adapt to longer and more frequent droughts, fuelled by climate change. But as water becomes less and less available, Westbank First Nation (WFN) councillor c̓ris Jordan Coble says more regional collaboration is urgently needed, and any water-conservation strategy needs every stakeholder at the table. “It’s not looking good. I asked for prayers for the salmon, prayers for the rains, because that’s all we have now,” he said. “There’s not enough snow to melt to fill up our creeks and rivers.” During an Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) regional water report webinar…



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