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‘A remarkable herd of cattle’: Opitsaht wild cow study underway

May 14, 2026 207 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Opitsaht, B.C. – A cow research project is underway in the ancient village of Opitsaht within Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) traditional territory on the west coast of Vancouver Island. The multi-year study looks at why the wild cows, or muus muus as they’re called in TFN language, are so healthy. Tla-o-qui-aht has partnered with researchers at the University of Lethbridge and Tsolum Mobile Vet for the project. “There are some really interesting research questions surrounding the muus muus. They are a remarkable herd of cattle and I think they are a unique resource in Canada and around the world,” said Dr. Wade Abbott, a senior research scientist from Agriculture and Agri Food Canada involved with the study. The cows have been roaming…

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