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Energy minister Dix says four new wind farms will power B.C.’s energy sovereignty

May 14, 2026 220 views

By Wolfgang Depner The minister responsible for energy and climate change solutions in British Columbia says four new wind farms will strengthen the province’s energy sovereignty at a time of rising costs and uncertainty. Adrian Dix said three projects in the province’s northern region and one near West Kelowna, B.C., will not only generate enough electricity to power 350,000 homes but also keep energy affordable, while also drawing $4.3 billion in private investment. “These are all dramatic major projects,” he said at a news conference, where he was also joined by Charlotte Mitha, president and CEO of BC Hydro, and legislator George Anderson. The minister said conflicts including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war between Iran and the United States have profoundly impacted energy markets. “Just to put it…

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