Gwich’in firm questions GNWT’s procurement approach

By Jacksen Friske, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Gwich’in leaders and a Fort McPherson business say the GNWT is “overlooking” treaty agreements and Indigenous-run companies when awarding contracts on settlement land. In May, the Northwest Territories’ Department of Infrastructure posted a tender seeking a contractor to acquire gravel from a quarry and stockpile it at two locations along the Dempster Highway. Two companies placed bids on the contract – LJ’s Contracting and Ramida Enterprises. LJ’s Contracting, a registered Gwich’in company, has been operating in the Fort McPherson area since 1992. The company said the work would cost $1.5 million, adjusted to $1.3 million through the N.W.T. government’s business incentive policy, which is designed to make the selection of local firms more attractive to the GNWT. Ramida Enterprises, an excavation…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice