EPA puts on leave 139 employees who spoke out against policies under Trump

By Melina Walling The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday put on administrative leave 139 employees who signed a “declaration of dissent” with its policies, accusing them of “unlawfully undermining” the Trump administration’s agenda. In a letter made public Monday, the employees wrote that the agency is no longer living up to its mission to protect human health and the environment. The letter represented rare public criticism from agency employees who knew they could face blowback for speaking out against a weakening of funding and federal support for climate, environmental and health science. In a statement Thursday, the EPA said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats unlawfully undermining, sabotaging and undercutting” the Trump administration’s agenda. Employees were notified that they had been placed in a “temporary, non-duty, paid status”…
Related Posts
First Nations chiefs split on ‘nation-building’ law
July 3, 2025 90
By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Two First Nations chiefs on the…
Calgary Flames prospect Cullen Potter brings mom’s hockey heritage with him
July 3, 2025 112
By Donna Spencer Some say he has his mother’s hands. Jenny Schmidgall-Potter was among the first…