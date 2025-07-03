First Nations chiefs split on ‘nation-building’ law

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Two First Nations chiefs on the east coast are at polar opposites when it comes to the Liberal government’s new law that will fast-track big projects. Hugh Akagi, who leads the Passamaquoddy Nation in the southwestern corner of the province, released a video late last month calling upon the Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney to kill the bill, which the Senate passed unamended, giving Ottawa extraordinary new powers to fast-track big projects. The Conservatives voted with the Liberal minority government to pass the legislation. Akagi told Brunswick News in an interview that passing the law without any notice or meaningful consultation had raised serious concerns about the Canadian government’s integrity, particularly when it comes to respecting Indigenous rights. “Let’s start…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice