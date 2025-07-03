Calgary Flames prospect Cullen Potter brings mom’s hockey heritage with him

By Donna Spencer Some say he has his mother’s hands. Jenny Schmidgall-Potter was among the first women to combine motherhood and elite hockey when she twice gave birth to children and returned to the U.S. women’s team. The four-time Olympian and a competitor at 10 world championships had daughter Madison in 2001 and son Cullen in 2007. Cullen Potter was a first-round pick, 32nd overall, in this year’s NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. “Cullen has unbelievable hands,” said his mom. “People always say, ‘Jenny, you had great hands’ … it’s just something you work on.” Schmidgall-Potter and the U.S. claimed the first Olympic gold medal awarded in women’s hockey in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. She also won four world titles with the Americans. She ranks fifth all-time in points…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice