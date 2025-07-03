National News
Wheel fell off RCMP trailer, igniting Lytton, B.C., fire that triggered evacuations

July 3, 2025 33 views

By Nono Shen and Brieanna Charlebois Mounties say a wildfire that has triggered evacuations near Lytton, B.C. was caused when a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer in a “tremendously unfortunate” incident. Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in a statement that the “equipment failure” that ignited the Izman Creek fire, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, happened on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12. The wildfire began a day after the fourth anniversary of a blaze that destroyed most of the village of Lytton, and it’s now grown to 130 hectares and has been upgraded to the only wildfire of note in the province. Clark says it appears the right-side wheel of the trailer was “ejected” in the incident that caused a fire in a grass-filled ditch. Clark says an officer…

