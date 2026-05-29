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R.T. Thorne’s post-apocalyptic thriller ’40 Acres’ dominates Day 1 of Canadian Screen Awards

May 29, 2026 203 views

By Craig Macrae and Nicole Thompson R.T. Thorne’s post-apocalyptic thriller “40 Acres” dominated the first day of the Canadian Screen Awards, winning nine statuettes on Thursday night. The film, which centres on a Black-Indigenous farming family fighting off a marauding group of cannibals in a famine-stricken future, took home the prize for best original screenplay and best directing. Its haul also included a best first feature win for Thorne, as well as awards for achievement in cinematography, art direction, sound editing, music, stunt co-ordination and casting. The Canadian Screen Awards are being handed out at a series of galas this week, culminating in a televised ceremony featuring the marquee awards, which will be simulcast on several TV stations and streaming services on Sunday night. At Thursday’s event, when most of…

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