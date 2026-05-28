Municipalities, First Nations and Métis Nation contributed thousands to Sask. political parties

By Brett McKay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Several Saskatchewan municipalities and First Nations made political contributions to the province’s governing party in 2025, according to finance disclosures from Elections Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Party reported receiving more than 400 corporate contributions last year. While these donations were primarily made by businesses and industry associations, the list of donees also includes the City of Prince Albert and the Rural Municipalities of Cymri No. 36 and Estevan No. 5, which each donated around $350 to the party. Records show the City of Regina donated $321 to the Saskatchewan NDP last year. The city has also previously given to the Saskatchewan Party, including a donation of $1,250 in 2022 and $550 in 2023. The Saskatchewan Party also received a donation of…



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