Public input sought as Kawartha Lakes launches Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy

By Darryl Knight, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper A new Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy is being launched in Kawartha Lakes as the municipality looks to strengthen relationships with Indigenous Nations, organizations, and residents while embedding reconciliation into everyday municipal work. The community-informed initiative will guide how reconciliation is advanced across municipal governance, planning, economic development, procurement, communications, and community life. The strategy is being developed in partnership with Fluid Consulting, an Indigenous-owned consulting firm based in Six Nations of the Grand River, and KLB Consulting, a value-based firm with experience working alongside Williams Treaties First Nations. Public engagement will officially begin with an open house on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victoria Park Armoury. Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice