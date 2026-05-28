National News
ticker

Public input sought as Kawartha Lakes launches Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy

May 28, 2026 229 views

By Darryl Knight, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper A new Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy is being launched in Kawartha Lakes as the municipality looks to strengthen relationships with Indigenous Nations, organizations, and residents while embedding reconciliation into everyday municipal work. The community-informed initiative will guide how reconciliation is advanced across municipal governance, planning, economic development, procurement, communications, and community life. The strategy is being developed in partnership with Fluid Consulting, an Indigenous-owned consulting firm based in Six Nations of the Grand River, and KLB Consulting, a value-based firm with experience working alongside Williams Treaties First Nations. Public engagement will officially begin with an open house on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victoria Park Armoury. Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Aboriginal title can’t apply to private land, Supreme Court of Canada decides

May 28, 2026 230

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a ruling that Aboriginal title cannot be declared over…

Read more
National News

Municipalities, First Nations and Métis Nation contributed thousands to Sask. political parties

May 28, 2026 164

By Brett McKay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Several Saskatchewan municipalities and First Nations…

Read more