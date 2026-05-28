Five missing people found dead as First Nations leaders demand answers in Thunder Bay

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet The bodies of five missing persons have been discovered in Thunder Bay over the past month and now northern First Nations leaders are once again publicly questioning the competence of the embattled local police service. Ontario Provincial Police pulled the body of Webequie First Nation member Kelsey Anderson from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway on Sunday. The 36-year-old who was in Thunder Bay for job training was last seen on May 9. While a team of 85 search and rescue volunteers were looking for Anderson along the river, they discovered the body of another man, Richard Graham, who was declared missing in July 2024. Searchers found the 42-year-old hanging high from a tree on the riverbed, 100 metres away from the bridge where Anderson’s…



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