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Fire bans issued across La Ronge, northern communities

May 28, 2026 174 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca LA RONGE — Fire bans have been implemented across the La Ronge region and several Lac La Ronge Indian Band communities as officials respond to extreme heat, elevated fire index ratings and dry conditions. The La Ronge Regional Fire Department (LLRFD) announced the ban Wednesday for the Town of La Ronge, the Northern Village of Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge Indian Band reserves 156 and 156B, referred to as the tri-communities. A separate local fire ban was also issued by La Ronge Emergency Management and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band for the communities of Sucker River, Stanley Mission, Grandmother’s Bay, Hall Lake, Kitsaki Reserve 156-156B and Little Red. According to the notices, all open fires are prohibited effective May 27…

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