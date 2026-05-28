Fire bans issued across La Ronge, northern communities

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca LA RONGE — Fire bans have been implemented across the La Ronge region and several Lac La Ronge Indian Band communities as officials respond to extreme heat, elevated fire index ratings and dry conditions. The La Ronge Regional Fire Department (LLRFD) announced the ban Wednesday for the Town of La Ronge, the Northern Village of Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge Indian Band reserves 156 and 156B, referred to as the tri-communities. A separate local fire ban was also issued by La Ronge Emergency Management and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band for the communities of Sucker River, Stanley Mission, Grandmother’s Bay, Hall Lake, Kitsaki Reserve 156-156B and Little Red. According to the notices, all open fires are prohibited effective May 27…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice