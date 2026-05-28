National News
ticker

Calgary jury in Alberta highway shooting death hears closing arguments

May 28, 2026 1723 views

By Bill Graveland A Crown prosecutor in a second-degree murder trial in Calgary told the jury that nobody else besides the two accused could have committed a roadside shooting in southern Alberta that claimed the life of one man and wounded another. “When you examine all the evidence as a whole, you must ask yourself, are there any other reasonable explanations?” prosecutor Photini Popadatou said to the jury during closing arguments Thursday. Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two armed robberies relating to a roadside shooting in  August 2024 where Colin Hough was killed and Mark Andres was injured. Andres, a power company worker, testified before the jury that the two men drove up while he worked beside a rural road east of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Aboriginal title can’t apply to private land, Supreme Court of Canada decides

May 28, 2026 230

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a ruling that Aboriginal title cannot be declared over…

Read more
National News

Municipalities, First Nations and Métis Nation contributed thousands to Sask. political parties

May 28, 2026 163

By Brett McKay, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Several Saskatchewan municipalities and First Nations…

Read more