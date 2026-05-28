Calgary jury in Alberta highway shooting death hears closing arguments

By Bill Graveland A Crown prosecutor in a second-degree murder trial in Calgary told the jury that nobody else besides the two accused could have committed a roadside shooting in southern Alberta that claimed the life of one man and wounded another. “When you examine all the evidence as a whole, you must ask yourself, are there any other reasonable explanations?” prosecutor Photini Popadatou said to the jury during closing arguments Thursday. Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two armed robberies relating to a roadside shooting in August 2024 where Colin Hough was killed and Mark Andres was injured. Andres, a power company worker, testified before the jury that the two men drove up while he worked beside a rural road east of…



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