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Province responds to PBCN concerns over Pelican Narrows violence

May 28, 2026 164 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca PRINCE ALBERT — The Government of Saskatchewan says it is working with RCMP and northern leaders to address community safety concerns following calls from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation leaders for increased policing and support in Pelican Narrows. The response comes after PBCN and Prince Albert Grand Council leaders raised concerns about violence in the community during a recent media conference, saying residents — including children and Elders — are living in fear because of ongoing gun violence. Asked by SaskToday about RCMP staffing concerns in Pelican Narrows, where PBCN leaders say only eight officers are currently serving despite 15 allocated positions, the province said it is supporting recruitment and retention efforts. “The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to the recruiting and retention…

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