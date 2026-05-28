Too much English on Quebec government websites, says French-language commissioner

By Sébastien Auger Many of Quebec’s largest government agencies continue to operate bilingual websites despite stricter requirements under the province’s language law, said the office of the French-language commissioner. Two reports published May 27 by the office conclude that the government is failing to achieve the objectives set out in the language reform adopted three years ago. The language office says websites of seven major provincial agencies generally remain available in both French and English, often through a button allowing users to switch freely between languages. Only one organization required users to confirm they qualify for an exception permitting them to navigate English sections of the website. “Under these circumstances, it is difficult for users to understand that French is the official language of the province of Quebec and that…



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