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Gloria Uluqsi elected Nunavut Inuit organization president

May 28, 2026 169 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Gloria Uluqsi has been elected the new Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) president, receiving 3,541 votes, or 19.7 per cent, on May 27. The results were listed as “unofficial” on NTI’s election website after polls closed at 7 p.m. Uluqsi, an Iqaluit resident who hails from Whale Cove, told Nunavut News on the campaign trail that she was committed to helping her fellow Inuit thrive and improve their lives, focused on listening and understanding the people she serves, and she wanted to strengthen communication between NTI and Inuit. Coming in second place was Paul Irngaut with 2,663 votes. He had been acting as NTI president prior to the election. Samuel Alagalak placed third with 2,270 votes, and Cathy Towtongie came in…

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