Calgary jury being asked to solve the “puzzle” of the fatal shooting on Alta highway

By Bill Graveland The jury in a second-degree murder trial in Calgary is being asked to put the puzzle pieces together on whether two men shot and killed a man along a roadside highway in southern Alberta in 2024. The Crown says nobody other than Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry could have been responsible in the fatal shooting of Colin Hough on Aug. 6, 2024. “When you examine all the evidence as a whole, you must ask yourself, ‘Are there any other reasonable explanations?’” prosecutor Photini Papadatou said to the jury during closing arguments Thursday. Penner and Strawberry have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and to two armed robberies relating to a roadside shooting where Hough was killed and Matthew Andres was injured. “In some ways, I feel like…



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