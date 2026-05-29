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A First Nation treaty decades in making faces further delays, says B.C. minister

May 29, 2026 63 views

By Wolfgang Depner B.C.’s minister responsible for Indigenous affairs says legislation to move a First Nation treaty forward won’t pass this session, further delaying a treaty that has been more than three decades in the making. Spencer Chandra Herbert said the Kitselas Treaty Act would not come up again for a vote until the fall, because it hasn’t had the necessary debate as it faces criticism from various corners. The government tabled the provincial implementation legislation for the treaty on April 15, but it has since faced opposition from neighbours of the Kitselas First Nation in northwestern British Columbia near Terrace. A coalition of the Lax Kw’alaams and Nine Allied Tribes say the treaty would impact large parts of their territories, and they have threatened to block major projects and…

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