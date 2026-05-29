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Wildfire forecast anticipates high risk for new wildfires in B.C., Prairies, N.W.T.

May 29, 2026 169 views

This year’s wildfire season has been slow compared with 2025, but the overall risk remains high in certain parts of Canada because of warm and dry weather conditions. Federal officials told reporters on Thursday that the levels of burning are not anticipated to be as harsh as 2023 or 2025, the worst and second-worst on record, but above-average wildfire conditions are being forecasted into summer. “We should just be prepared for the worst, I think, at all times,” said Eleanor Olszewski, emergency management minister. “We need to be fully prepared … in terms of detection, in terms of suppression, being ready for evacuations, being ready for recovery. We need to be ready for all of those things.” Federal officials say the start to this year’s wildfire season has been slow…

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