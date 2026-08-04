Saved from trash in 1980s, these photos are going home to Kugaaruk

By Daron Letts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Photographs taken in the 1960s are heading back to one of the Kugaaruk families they depict, thanks to help from an amateur historian based in Nashville. Jim Miller’s late grandmother discovered the photos in the mid-1980s in the trash room of her Burlington, Ont., apartment building. The nine colour images show Inuit building an igloo, drying fish and enjoying the warmth of a qulliq. Miller said his grandmother knew they meant something to someone, but decades before the internet, finding their origin was not a simple task. The photos ended up mounted to wooden plaques and displayed on the family’s wall before Miller inherited them. “They’ve been in our house since I was a teenager,” Miller said. “When I moved out,…



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