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Manitoba Hydro rejects allegations in Cross Lake outage lawsuit

August 3, 2026 78 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Manitoba Hydro says it will vigorously defend itself against a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by the Cross Lake Band of Indians over a prolonged power outage that displaced thousands of residents last winter. “We have been made aware of the Statement of Claim,” Manitoba Hydro Media Relations Officer Peter Chura said. “We understand the challenges power outages, especially extended ones, can have on all our customers. However, a loss of electrical service is always a possibility, and we always make every effort to safely restore power outages as quickly as possible.” “Manitoba Hydro intends to defend itself vigorously against this claim and will file our response in due course,” he added. “We will not provide further comment on this matter as…

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