Year’s fires may be worst on record

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal If the numbers tell the story, then these numbers tell a particularly grim tale. The latest data compiled by Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency confirm what appears obvious this summer: this may well be the worst wildfire season the province has experienced in living memory. By Friday, nearly 7,400 square kilometres of land had been burned across the province so far since provincial officials began tracking wildfires when the season began on April 1. Not surprisingly, the majority of the area scorched so far, by a lopsided margin, has been in the western part of the province; especially Northwestern Ontario, where several evacuations have occurred and many structures have been destroyed. According to the AFFES agency’s data,…



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