Membertou showcases that it grows great places together

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post People in Membertou First Nation spent a recent weekend mowing, clipping and deadheading the flowers. Judges from the Communities in Bloom project visited the First Nation last week to judge it for the 32nd edition of the annual national event. The community is being considered in the Atlantic Novice category. “The community would like to remind all businesses and residents to tidy up their properties before the judges arrive,” a notice to the community said. Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit volunteer and partnership-driven organization that uses a multi-tiered competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement and continuous improvement. The program nurtures environmental sustainability, enhancements of green spaces and heritage conversation in cultural and natural environments encompassing municipal,…
Related Posts
Brantford Police arrest three and seize cocaine
July 31, 2026 335
BRANTFORD-The Brantford Core Engagement Response Team (CERT) arrested three individuals and seized over 30 grams of…
Potlotek chief faces four opponents in Cape Breton band election
July 31, 2026 161
By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Five people are running to be…