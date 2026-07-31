Potlotek chief faces four opponents in Cape Breton band election

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Five people are running to be chief of Potlotek First Nation in its upcoming band election to be held Aug. 11. Running against incumbent Chief Wilbert Marshall are: retired businessman Kenny Basque; seasonal fisherman Wayne Johnson; recent Cape Breton University business grad and community volunteer Noelle Julian; and Potlotek’s economic development officer Tahirih Paul. Presently, Marshall chairs the board of directors for the powerful Atlantic First Nations Water Authority Inc., among his many other wider positions within Mi’kma’ki. He is also a voting member of the board of directors for the Union of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq. A year ago, Marshall was a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal and received it at a special ceremony at the same…



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