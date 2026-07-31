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First Nations slam Ontario’s lack of commitment to publicly review wildfire response

July 31, 2026 149 views

By Kathryn Mannie and Liam Casey First Nations leaders condemned Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government for its lack of commitment to hold a public inquiry on the devastating wildfires in the northwest, or even release the province’s debrief. In calling for a public inquiry, First Nations have said the province failed to warn them in advance of several fast-moving fires, which destroyed two communities, and that communication with the province have been poor to non-existent. Several First Nation chiefs told a press conference at Queen’s Park on Thursday they are not getting answers from the premier, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris, Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop or Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford. During an update on the wildfire situation hours earlier, Harris sidestepped questions about holding a public inquiry. He…

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