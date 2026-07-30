Lawsuit claims Manitoba Hydro outage not caused by shotgun damage

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Cross Lake Band of Indians has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against Manitoba Hydro, the federal government and the Province of Manitoba, alleging years of ignored warnings left the northern First Nation vulnerable to the 110-hour power outage that displaced thousands of residents last winter. The statement of claim, filed Tuesday in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench, seeks damages as well as court orders requiring Manitoba Hydro to build a redundant power line to the community and governments to improve emergency power, water and wastewater infrastructure. None of the allegations have been tested in court. The proposed lawsuit stems from a power outage that began Dec. 28, 2025, when the sole transmission line serving Cross Lake failed, leaving the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice