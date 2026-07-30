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Dene Nation and Alberta Treaty 8 First Nations unite to defend water rights

July 30, 2026 162 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer The Dene Nation and Alberta Treaty 8 First Nations are teaming up to defend the water rights of Alberta and the NWT. On July 29, the Dene Nation announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Woodland Cree First Nation of Treaty 8 territory and the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta. The MOU, according to the Dene Nation’s announcement, creates a formal partnership to protect the groups’ treaty water rights. The groups say that the MOU will be renewed annually to ensure it continues to be effective in its goals, including creating Indigenous-led water monitoring and stewardship throughout the Mackenzie River Basin, creating shared environmental databases and expanding the role of Indigenous knowledge and jurisdiction in the…

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