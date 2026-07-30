Scuba diver maintains new bubbler in Shoal Lake

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun SHOAL LAKE — The new aeration system at Shoal Lake received some underwater repairs last week when a team of environmental specialists scuba dived to maintain bubblers on the lakebed. The new field of 18 bubblers off the shoreline on the east side of the lake were calibrated by technicians from AAE Tech Services during two hours of diving last week Monday. Technicians got their first underwater look at the bubblers that were installed last year in order to adjust the equipment to best promote fish health. The company’s founder, Mark Lowdon, told the Sun that it’s an annual caretaking job to ensure the equipment oxygenates the lake evenly. The equipment counteracts environmental conditions at Shoal Lake. “We are basically just…



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