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Judge keeps Nunavik detention class action in Montreal

July 30, 2026 773 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A Quebec Chief Justice has ruled that a class action lawsuit alleging Inuit detainees were held longer than legally permitted before receiving bail hearings will remain in Montreal instead of moving to Amos, where many members were jailed. Lawyer Alexandre Brosseau-Wery, who represents plaintiff Michael Carrier, argued that the same transportation challenges cited in the lawsuit would make it harder for class members to participate in the case. Carrier, who is from Kangirsuk, filed the lawsuit in 2018 after he was detained for 10 days at St-Jérôme detention centre in Montreal before he received a bail hearing. The class action argues that “adjournments beyond three clear days result in unlawful detention, unless there has been consent,” and that Carrier’s experience is…

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