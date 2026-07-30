Youth learn emergency skills at paramedicine summer camp

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KENORA – “Kids can do hard things when they’re given the opportunity to learn,” said Rachel Sitar, the paramedic program coordinator for the Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) Kenora campus. On July 22, kids ages 12 to 16 participated in the free Explore Paramedicine Summer Camp program where they learned the basics of emergency response with SGEI and the Kenora District Services Board. Sitar said that they wanted to create the camp for two reasons. “We wanted to introduce youth to careers in paramedicine and healthcare, and then we also wanted to teach some practical emergency skills that they could use in real life.” The group first learned how to stay safe on a scene by practicing situational awareness, and learning to…



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