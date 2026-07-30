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New Indigenous languages commissioner says her job is to support incoming leadership

July 30, 2026 138 views

By Alessia Passafiume The interim head of the Indigenous languages commission, which is now facing a federal audit, says her job is to support new leadership to ensure a fresh start for the institution. Candice St-Aubin, who left her job as a senior federal public servant to take on the interim commissioner’s role, said on social media it’s deeply meaningful work that “asks much of the mind, heart and spirit.” “I do not approach this work as temporary. The responsibility to support the preservation, revitalization, and strengthening of Indigenous languages in Canada does not pause while institutional processes continue,” St-Aubin wrote. “While the formal process will determine the leadership team that follows, I see my role as helping support those who will welcome them and ensuring they can begin their…

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